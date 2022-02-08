Road conditions were the topic of discussion once again at the Jan. 19, Floyd County Fiscal Court Meeting.

After a post on social media gained attention showing road conditions on a section of Little Mud Creek, resident Adam Hall addressed the court during the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting.

“I’m not here to politic, I’m here to bring attention to an area that’s been ignored for many years,” Hall said.

The road in question, an unpaved portion of Ky. 3680 on Mud Creek, known as “Little Mud, was once a dead-end road. However, since construction began on the new Ky. 680 connector from Minnie to Harold, the state has opened Ky. 2030 to through traffic which now crosses into Ky. 3680 and into Little Mud. Hall claims what used to be 30 vehicles a day on the road, now sees approximately 300 cars per day.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams agreed with Hall’s assessment of increased traffic on Little Mud, however, Williams did take issue with the photos circulating on social media.

“I saw the pictures that were posted on Facebook, after the flooding — that were posted on Facebook of the mud and the damage on the road and I didn’t think those were fair and accurate pictures of how that road is maintained,” Williams said.

Floyd County currently has approximately 80 gravel roads, many of which are in need of repair.

“The one picture, where the mud is on the road, that’s where Bizzack (Inc.) is working, currently coming on where it’s so muddy, that’s where Bizzack is working and accessing that road,” Williams said.

Hall asked the court if other sources could be used to pave the road, such as coal severance tax money or funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

“Coal Severance Tax has been used over the years there, could any of that be spent on infrastructure for that road?” asked Hall.

“It probably could have. Our coal severance for the last two or three years has been less than $200,000-$300,000 dollars. We don’t have $4 million like they had 15 years ago,” said Williams.

Williams says he will discuss the matter with state officials about the future of the road and who should be responsible for its upkeep. As far as using federal funding, Williams says that’s a hypothetical situation.

“We don’t know how much we’ll get, when we’ll get it, and it what form it will be,” Williams said.