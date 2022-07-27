Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams opened the July 19, fiscal court meeting by recognizing the county's first responders.

“We want to recognize all of our policemen and first responders — Been a tough last month,” Williams said, referring to the deadly shooting at Allen on June 30, that took the lives of three officers, along with a K9, and left several others injured.

One of those injured officers, Dist. 1 Constable Gary Wolfe, was in attendance at the meeting and despite losing a lens in one of his eyes and addressed the court during the public comment section.

“I want to thank each and every one of you all, especially Robbie (Williams), you came down to the UK when I was there.” Wolfe continued, “I appreciate everything you all have done.

“Everybody out here that’s never been into this, they say law enforcement, they don’t need them? Trust me, you need us more than you’ll ever know. We don’t run — we come to the house,” said Wolfe.

Williams also gave an update on Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds, who has undergone his second surgery on his left eye.

“Joe (Reynolds) is doing well,” Williams said. “We’ve had things happen in this county that we hope we never see again “But we certainly want to take the time to thank our law enforcement officials and first responders who put themselves in harm's way to make sure we sleep a little bit better at night.”

The court also received its 911 rates for the calendar year beginning January 1, 2023 from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville, which currently handles dispatch services for Floyd County.

According to Floyd County Treasurer David Layne, that fee is normally around $140,000. However, the rates have more than doubled to approximately $300,00 for the year.

Williams appealed to his magistrates to find a solution and even introduced the idea of building a dispatch center on the back of the Floyd County Community Center.

“I’m just thinking out loud here, magistrates, but we’re applying for a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) grant up there and maybe build on to the back of the community center and put our own 911 Center in there. ” Williams continued, “We have to do something.”