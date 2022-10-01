Floyd County has dealt with one disaster after another the past two years, and, as a result, the county’s equipment is showing wear-and-tear.
At the Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting of the Floyd County Fiscal Court, it was brought to light just how bad the wear-and-tear really is.
However, with inflation, the cost to repair the county’s dump trucks and other equipment is exponentially higher than it was just 18 months ago, officials said
“What we need to do is try to get a list together of what we need and what we’re looking at. I know we’re looking at some dump trucks right now, so let’s get a list together of what we need, then we’ll look at what we can get,” said Williams.
Floyd County is also in need of pickup trucks.
“I feel like the market has had a strangle-hold on us for the past 18 months on trucks, I mean, it’s tough to go buy and pay $50,000 for a truck that you could’ve gotten for $25,000, 18 months ago,” Williams said.
The fiscal court decided to put a list together of needs prior to the court’s next meeting.