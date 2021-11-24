Winter weather was the main focus at the Floyd County Fiscal Court's Nov. 16 regular meeting.

Floyd County has had more than its fair share of bad weather, with flooding crippling the area the past few years.

Floyd County magistrates have voiced their need for new equipment, such as new snow plows and salt spreaders. Every district is working with aged and barely functioning spreaders as winter steadily approaches, with District Two Magistrate Mark Crider saying he’s willing to accept anything that's available.

The court received a bid from Reynolds Trucking and Equipment Company for new snow blades and salt spreaders.

Each snow plow will cost $6,250 dollars, with the salt spreaders listed at $5,950 each.

With each district in desperate need, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and the court decided to

approve the purchases.

"I'll take one (plow). I really need two, but I don't want to be greedy," said Crider.

"Get six spreaders and two blades," said Williams. The court is also in the process of purchasing two new small dump trucks.

Much like the plows and spreaders, officials said, Floyd County's trucks are in disrepair as well. The two new trucks are waiting for pick up in Salyersville.