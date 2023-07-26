Prestonsburg's 911 dispatch center dominated the public comments portion of the Floyd County Fiscal Court's regular meeting Wednesday, July 19.

The 911 center has been in the spotlight since the June 18 murder of Amber Spradlin, whose family members have questioned whether law enforcement was dispatched to a call or calls made prior to her murder.

Grady Allen, who spoke on behalf of the county's volunteer fire departments, gave the Prestonsburg dispatch a vote of confidence, saying there were problems with dispatching services when Kentucky State Police Post 9 handled emergency calls for Floyd County.

"We had issues because Post 9 was kind of overwhelmed," Allen said. "They dispatched state police, commercial vehicle enforcement, fish and wildlife, all of Pike County EMS, most of the Pike County fire departments, most of the Pike County police departments as well as Floyd County the same way."

Allen said the Floyd County agencies "fell through the cracks" and were not "getting answered." When KSP asked Floyd County for more money for dispatching services, Floyd County's fire departments met to discuss whether to stay with the KSP or give those services to the City of Prestonsburg.

"In 18 years, I've never seen the fire departments in Floyd County have a unanimous vote on anything except for the issue that we wanted to go to Prestonsburg dispatch and give it a try, so that's what we did," Allen said. "Since that time, we have never had an issue of not being answered or not having the services we needed rendered to us. They have been phenomenal with our guys and gals out there in the county, and as far as we are concerned, that's where we want to stay."

Addressing the fiscal court next was a relative of Spradlin, Brandon Martin, who asked if there was an update on the "fiasco with the 911 dispatch and law enforcement today," but Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said there was nothing to report.

"Let me start by saying I want to send my condolences to the family," Williams said. "I can't imagine what you all are going through. I can't imagine what you're going through. But we deal in facts here at the fiscal court, so we are working on getting the data together, and we're going to be doing a presentation next month to the fiscal court with this data and the information that we're getting. At this point, we have not made a decision as to what's going to happen, but we're still getting the information together and we're going to be doing a presentation next month to the fiscal court, and we feel it's important to lay this information out publicly and be transparent as possible and to let the public formulate their own opinion as to whether this system is working or not. So, please work with us. I certainly understand that this is a difficult time for the family, but, look, we're unified as a county...to try and bring this killer to justice."

"Well, if 911 would've done their job, there might not have been a murder to happen," Martin said, who asked if the dispatch center has "hired someone down there who sits and flips a coin when it comes in and say, 'We're going to answer this call; oh, no, this is Mike McKinney, we're not going to answer this one. Have they got someone hired in place to decide which calls to answer or are they supposed to answer them all?"

"There are policies and procedures in place that the 911 system follows," Williams said.

Martin also said his family wanted to give Magistrate Ronnie Akers and County Attorney Keith Bartley "our heartfelt appreciation for having the foresight and knowing what was right for this county, instead of making this litteral mess that you all have made with the 911 system."

"We appreciate both of you all," Martin said.

Akers and Bartley opposed moving Floyd County's 911 dispatching service from the KSP to the city of Prestonsburg last December.

At last Wednesday's meeting, Bartley clarified comments he made at the June fiscal court session when asked by Spradlin's cousin, Dr. Debbie Hall, who answers 911 calls.

"And I responded, "The city does,'" Bartley said. "And the truth of the matter is, we should have clarified you receives 911 calls and who responds to 911 calls."

Bartley said that under the present contract between the county and Prestonsburg, the "city receives all 911 calls anywhere from in the county."

"Now, responding is a different answer," he said. "...Responding depends upon what type of response you need. Obviously, they'll dictate, you know, do we need an ambulance, do we need a fire department, do we need law enforcement response?"

Bartley said during the June meeting that Prestonsburg "takes all the calls."

"The truth of the matter I should have said Prestonsburg receives all the calls and then they determine if an emergency response is necessary, and if so, by their contract, then if it's a law enforcement reponse, they can contact the state police, they can contact the sheriff's department, or they can respond themselves or another city police department."

Bartley said he wanted to clarify his comments because he thought it was "unfair that I might have led Debbie to believe that it was 100 percent responded by the city."

Another relative of Spradlin, Melissa Samons, asked the court if there was an outside agency that oversees operations of local 911 centers to make sure they are following policies and procedures. WIlliams said there is not, but that the issue would be addressed during the presentation to the court in August.

“We’ll be doing an overview on the 911 system,” he said. “We’ll be utilizing operational data, statistical data…on the issues that have been addressed since the dispatch service has been moved to Prestonsburg. We feel it’s necessary to be fully transparent at this point.”

WIlliams said he wants “everyone to feel confident in knowing when they call 911 that that call is going to be answered in a professional manner and be dealt with accordingly.”