The Floyd County Fiscal Court is changing the way its vendors are paid.
During an April 21 meeting, held in an in-person setting, the fiscal court approved a resolution requiring all county vendors to submit invoices within 120 days to qualify for payment.
"What we're running into, guys, is we've got people bringing us invoices in here from two years ago, and, actually, they're valid invoices. They're from, you know, performing services for other agencies within the county," Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said.
County Attorney Keith Bartley explained that the fiscal court is required to pay bills within 30 days after receiving an invoice.
The resolution requires all vendors to submit documentation, including invoices, within 120 days from delivery or completion.
"Otherwise, the invoice or statement will not be paid," the resolution states.
Fiscal court members discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the county budget, with Treasurer David Layne reporting that the municipal road aid fund is expected to decrease by $150,000 in the next fiscal year. The county is expected to receive about $1.28 million in road aid, he reported, and it received $1.4 million in the current fiscal year.
Williams reported that the county will likely lose its FLEX funding in the next fiscal year as well.
"That's $170,000 this year, so if we lose that, on top of this (the road aid) ... we're going to have to buckle down," Williams said.
Layne said the county received funding for bridge repairs this fiscal year that it likely won't receive next fiscal year.
"There's a lot of unknowns right now with everything that's going on with the state budget and it all trickles down to us," Williams said.
Bills approved at the meeting totaled nearly $411,000, with more than half of those bills coming out of the general fund and $99,000 coming out of the road fund.
During the meeting, the fiscal court also accepted a bid submitted for repair work on Bee Fork. That bid, totaling about $23,000, was approved unanimously.
Williams encouraged Floyd County residents to respond to the census. The data from the census, he explained, is used to determine how much funding is allotted for projects and programs, as well as how many legislators represent the county.
Williams explained that because a percentage of Floyd County residents get mail in post office boxes, the county may have a lower response to the census. The U.S. Census Bureau has not mailed census forms to post office boxes, officials have said.
"It's almost a competition for the federal funds, so that if Fayette County or Harrison County has a higher percentage of people do the census that we do, then they get more money," Bartley said.
The census may be filled out online at, my2020census.gov.
