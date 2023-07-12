During a special called meeting on July 6, the Floyd County Fiscal Court passed a resolution to acquire additional legal aid. The resolution is a result of an ongoing controversy and examination of the county and Prestonsburg’s agreement for 911 services, which has been in heavy focus since the murder last month of Amber Spradlin at Arkansas Creek..
“We have a unique legal situation that I deem to be something we need an extra set of eyes to help navigate” Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said. “That’s the reason for the resolution; to acquire additional outside legal counsel.”
County attorney Keith Bartley and district four magistrate Ronnie Akers voiced concern. Akers stated that the county had a county attorney in Bartley, along with assistants and free legal aid through the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO).
Williams reiterated that the legal situation was unique and additional legal advice was needed.
“I deem it necessary to cover both the fiscal court and myself” he said.
A motion was made by district one magistrate Mark Crider to pass the resolution. Dist. 2 Magistrate George Ousley seconded the motion.
Akers voiced his opposition, saying “I oppose 100 percent.”
“It will all come to light: who’s at fault and who’s not at fault” Williams said in response to Akers.