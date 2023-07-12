Five people have been arrested in recent days in connection with alleged drug trafficking in Floyd County.

According to court documents, the first arrest occurred late on July 4, when Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Dodge Dakota that was being driven by Logan Tyler Kennedy, 28, of South Roberts Drive, Prestonsburg.

The citation said May deployed K9 Bear during the stop and Bear “alerted” to the presence of illegal narcotics.

May wrote that, during the subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found needles and several plastic baggies, some of which contained a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine.

The overall weight of the substance, May wrote, was 4.1 grams.

Kennedy, the citation said, admitted the drugs were his and was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.

Court documents said the second arrest occurred on July 5 when Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet Impala on Main Street in Martin in which Bradley Hunter, 28, of Grandma Hollow, Printer, was a passenger.

During the traffic stop, Ball wrote, he asked Hunter to step out of the vehicle. While the trooper was performing a pat-down of Hunter’s person, the citation said, Bradley told the trooper, “Wait, I think I have a rig. I don’t want you to get poked.”

The citation said Ball found a syringe and conducted a further search of both the vehicle and Hunter’s person, during which he found digital scales, cash, a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 1 ounce.

Hunter was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (greater than 2 ounces of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 6 p.m. on July 5, court documents said, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Johnson was conducting a drug investigation which allowed him to obtain a search warrant for the residence of Jeffery D. Hunter, 33, at Ky. 122, Melvin.

During the service of the search warrant, Johnson wrote in an arrest citation, officer found a large quantity of methamphetamine and quantities of ecstasy, Methadone, suboxone, oxycodone, Viagra, THC and Vyvanse, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Hunter was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 20 dosage units, unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified, three counts), illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.

Two more arrests, court documents show, occurred during a traffic stop initiated by Kentucky State Police Trooper Dalton Kidd of a 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by Denna Garnell Medrano, 38, of Ky. 1087, Mousie.

K9 Bear was deployed by May, the citation said, and a subsequent search revealed suspected fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, including a ledger which mentioned “clear” — a street name for methamphetmaine.

During the course of her arrest, May wrote, Medrano admitted that she had stuffed drugs into a body cavity before coming to a stop. Once removed, the citation said, the total weight of the drugs — methamphetamine and fentanyl — totaled approximately 28.81 grams.

Medrano was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, greater than or equal to 28 grams), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger in her vehicle — Neal A. Thompson, 53, of Tempie Drive, Topmost, was lodged in the jail on charges of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, greater than or equal to 28 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.