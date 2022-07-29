Flood response continues in Floyd County

As crews continue to battle high water and debris in Floyd County, search and rescue operations are still underway.

Gov. Andy Beshear toured the devastation in Eastern Kentucky from the air on Friday, July 29.

Beshear, at his press briefing Friday morning, confirmed 16 Kentuckians have now lost their lives, including four children, with the death toll expected to rise.

“It’s a dynamic situation, search and rescue is still ongoing. We weren’t able to reach parts of Eastern Kentucky where the water hasn’t even crested,” Beshear said.

However, the governor had a message for those impacted by the floods.

“We’re going to be with those who’ve been impacted tomorrow, the next day, the next week and the next year, to get them back on their feet,” said Beshear.

With mobile phone service unavailable in some areas and many without power, communication has been difficult.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said July 29 there were still some areas where first responders cannot reach those who are stranded.

“Obviously, our water has receded a whole lot and the water is getting out of the roadways where we can travel a lot if these parts by vehicle, so, we’re backtracking ourselves,” he said. “Where we were in a boat yesterday, we’re trying to go today in a vehicle.”

Hunt described receiving text messages from residents pleading for help or asking him to help a family member, to hearing actual screams for help and not being able to reach them.

“Obviously, we’re getting text messages from people who were trapped themselves begging, ‘Please come to me,’ ‘ Get my mom or my dad,” Hunt continued. “Then, we could hear people obviously by voice just a distance away from us that we couldn’t get to for sometime, but were able to eventually.”

A supply drop-off has been set up at the Martin Community Center. According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the biggest needs currently are water and cleaning supplies.

“We’re in our assessment stage,” Williams said. “This is basically trying to assess our damage and get our folks that need temporary housing, get them into shelter somewhere, in some kind of housing. Get them a hot meal and a shower, get them settled in and then get out here and try to find out what we need to do as far as damage and helping these people get back in their homes.”