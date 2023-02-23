Torrential rains moved into Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 16, bringing high water to several areas of Floyd County. However, according to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the county was spared any major damage this time around.

“We’re seeing water in the normal places, but Floyd County has been extremely lucky so far,” Williams said.

Water made its way into the home of Amy Combs, of Garrett, who said she frequently deals with high water in her community.

“It’s a common theme in Garrett to stay on alert for high water for good reasons, it’s flooding in ways like never before,” Combs said.

Combs said she believes the cause is due to culverts being full of trash and debris, which she says, usually end up in her yard.

“Culverts are full, so flooding is coming in from different sides now,” she said. “Each flood takes months for clean up efforts due to the trash that gets washed into our yards.”

Combs said she and the residents of Garrett are physically and mentally exhausted from dealing with multiple flooding events.

“Community members are so exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally. By the time we finish and recharge, another flood hits,” said Combs.

Not only is it the physical and mental strain of rebuilding, Combs said, the sight of all the trash and debris has become an eyesore.

“It’s ugly to look at full windows, lumber, tables and trash at the edge of our community for our scenic views. Many feel trapped, unable to leave the area. We are stuck in homes we will never be able to resale because of flooding,” said Combs.