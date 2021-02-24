Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan said this week that Floyd County’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall, but reiterated that caution is still required.
As of presstime on Feb. 23, Floyd County has seen a total of 13 additional cases of the COVID-19 virus, factoring in the cases from Monday and early Tuesday, according to Sloan. With those additional cases, Sloan said, Floyd currently has approximately 90 active cases, eight of whom are currently receiving hospitalization due to the virus.
According to Sloan, with the additional 13 individuals contracting the virus, Floyd County's total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to approximately 3,011 since the pandemic first began. Sloan added that recently the health department has been submitting a lot of records which has revealed that the county's number of confirmed deaths caused by the virus is approximately 34.
Recently, the health department, Sloan said, has been receiving a number of complaints regarding individuals working in businesses not wearing masks or face coverings.
"Please remember that face masks for businesses are still mandated by the governor," Sloan said. "We have worked hard to get our numbers down so please continue to wear your masks, use good hygiene and social distance."
Sloan said that, by estimation of numbers provided from administered doses, Floyd County providers have vaccinated 4,606 or, 13 percent of the population of the county. According to her, nearly 1,920 county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine from Pikeville Medical Center. Sloan added that vaccine allocations are being increased to all the ARH hospitals and some pharmacies are also beginning to receive the vaccine.
Currently, most providers, Sloan said, are focusing on individuals ages 70 and older, but the process will be moving to individuals ages 60 plus, with or without chronic illnesses soon.
"If you are 70 or older and are a resident of Floyd County please contact us for an appointment at, (606) 886-2788," Sloan said. "We have exhausted our list and are accepting appointments when you call."
