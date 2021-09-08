The Floyd County Animal Shelter is once again at capacity at 150 pets and can no longer accept any animals at this time.

Due to their full capacity, the shelter is using more dog and cat food, litter and cleaning supplies.

The FCAS, has a 90 percent adoption rate. According to Prestonsburg attorney, Animal Shelter Director Ned Pillersdorf, there is a reason for that.

“The reason we’re at full capacity is we have a 90 percent adoption rate. We don’t euthanize many animals,” Pillersdorf said.

The shelter is asking for donations of the following items:

• Food- (Especially kitten and puppy).

• Cleaning supplies- (Paper towels and bleach).

• Crates

• Treats- for dogs and cats.

• Blankets and towels.

• Gas station gift cards (for purchase of gasoline).

• Pet toys.

• Pet beds.

• Leashes

• Pet harness (for dog and cat).

• Collars.

• The shelter can also use old newspapers.

A new PayPal account has been set up on the FCAS Facebook page so donations can be made directly to the shelter.

Many adoptions from the Floyd County Shelter are not by local residents, but from out of state.

“Most of our adoptions come out of Wisconsin and other states,” Pillersdorf said.

If interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Floyd County Animal Shelter at, (606) 886-3189, or stop by the shelter at 545 Sally Stephens Branch, in Prestonsburg.