The assistant principal at South Floyd Elementary School has been arrested and suspended from her job after a Floyd grand jury charged her with committing sex crimes against two minors over a 20-year period.

According to a statement from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Camron, on June 15, the grand jury charged April Bradford, 50, of Caleb Fork, Weeksbury, with 11 counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (class B felony); one count of second-degree sodomy (class C felony); and seven counts of third-degree sodomy (class D felony).

The indictment, according to Cameron’s office, charges that Bradford committed the crimes against the two victims, who were minors, between 1997 and 2007.

Court records show Bradford was arrested on the charges June 15 and released June 17 after a $25,000 property bond was posted on her behalf. Documents said she is set to be arraigned on July 14 before Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris, and bond conditions include that she have no contact with the alleged victims, in any way, including through social media or a third party. Bradford, documents said, is also ordered to stay 1,000 feet away from them.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said June 16 that Bradford has been suspended from her position pending the outcome of the case.

"Upon receiving notice of this investigation, the district consulted with board counsel and took prompt action, suspending the administrator from employment pending the outcome of the investigation and further information being received," Shepherd said. "During this suspension, the administrator was instructed to not enter the grounds of any district property and the matter was reported to the Educational Professional Standards Board. Our policy prohibits us from talking about personnel matters until final action is taken."

According to the South Floyd Elementary School website, Bradford has 26 years experience in education, with 24 years in the classroom. In addition to her roles as an educator and principal, the website shows, Bradford coached girls’ basketball for 13 years, at Osborne Elementary, South Floyd Middle School, South Floyd High School and South Floyd Elementary.

In addition, she has served as athletic director for South Floyd Elementary.

The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky Attorney General Special Prosecutions Unit Executive Director Rewa Zakharia presented the case before a Floyd County grand jury on behalf of the commonwealth.