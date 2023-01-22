Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced members of the district’s advisory council.

The committees are designed to improve Floyd County’s educational landscape by providing the district with direct input from the community, according to a statement from Floyd County Schools.

Bridging the gap between policy and practice, FCSAC (Floyd County Schools Advisory Committees) were created to advise the district on educational priorities so students of Floyd County are well-prepared for any career, or educational pathway they choose, the statement said.

“The voices, input and opinions of our stakeholders are crucial as we work to shape the future of education here in Floyd County,” Shepherd said.

Due to schools being virtual learning during most of the pandemic, student progression in several areas including math, English and science have suffered, as evidenced by the latest report card from the Kentucky Department of Education, the statement said. However, Shepherd said in the statement she knows it will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to close the gap.

“Too often, students, parents, teachers, and community members are left out of decision-making that directly impacts them and their classrooms,” Shepherd said. “I believe in the voices of our stakeholders, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside these committees to form a stronger education system for our district.”

The members of the Floyd County Schools Advisory Committees include:

Students

• Anastasia Settles, Prestonsburg High School

• John Fraley, Floyd Central High School

• Jada Reynolds, Betsy Layne High School

• Cole Wolford, Betsy Layne High School

Classified Employees

• Dawn Browning

• Kelly Frazier

• Laura Hyden

• Tammy King

• Natasha Foster

• Homer Estep

• Tonya Conn

Certified Employees

• Kelli Akers

• Kaleb Rodebaugh

• Misty Howell

• Alyssa Preece

Community Partners

• Missy Allen

• Carey Davis

• Denise King

• Amanda Cook

• Charley Wise