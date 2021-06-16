Last Thursday night’s Floyd County Board of Education meeting was short and to the point— Find a replacement for outgoing superintendent Danny Adkins.
Chair Linda Gearheart called the meeting to order and the board went right to work. The motion was made to accept or reject Adkins resignation, as he has now taken the reins of the Woodford County Schools District in central Kentucky.
Member Dr. Chandra Varia praised Adkins for his work and stated though she would vote yes to accept, she was hesitant.
“I really think he’s done a wonderful job. I’ve been a board member for 20 years, and it’s like he’s the world’s best superintendent, and not just in Floyd County,” Varia said.
A motion was also made to wave the standard two-week notice, letting Adkins immediately take over at Woodford County.
Gearheart then made the motion to call a special executive session, then the members retired to discuss.
When they re-emerged, Gearheart made the call to return to regular session which was quickly seconded.
She brought to the floor the hiring of Anna Shepherd as “interim superintendent,” which passed unanimously.
Shepherd is no stranger to Floyd County’s students. She has worked as a Chief Early Childhood Officer as well as other roles in her 29 years experience, mainly in Floyd County.
“I’m excited and honored to get to serve in this role for Floyd County Schools and look forward to working and partnering with the board members and staff, the students, and parents and community members,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd spearheaded a pilot program bringing kindergarten readiness programs into the homes of Floyd County children from birth to age five.
“We are committed to providing our children with an exceptional education and I want to ensure that are kids are prepared for success in an evolving and globally connected society,” she said.
Shepherd’s hiring goes into effect July 1.