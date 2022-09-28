The Floyd County Board of Education discussed the recent controversial decision by a split vote of the board to keep the county’s property tax rate the same as last year’s, which will result in more money coming to the district.

During the board’s Aug. 22 meeting, Dist. 4 board Member Keith Smallwood made a motion for the board to set its tax rate at 68.3 cents instead of the 69 cents rate it had the previous year, which would have brought the same amount of money to the district due to an increase in assessments.

However, only Smallwood and Dist. 5 board Member Steve Slone voted for the lower rate, with the board ultimately approving the 69 cents rate.

During the BOE’s Sept. 26 meeting, Superintendent Anna Shepherd addressed the matter and detailed what the board will do with the the excess funding.

Keeping the tax rate at 69.0 percent could possibly generate more than $86,000 in additional revenue for the school district, Shepherd said in a statement.

The different figures and motions during last month’s meeting led to some confusion, prompting a scathing op-ed by Floyd County Chronicle and Times Publisher, Jeff Vanderbeck.

In his column, Vanderbeck cited the lack of transparency by the board, by not acknowledging a potential increase in revenue, with the agenda item on taxes being put in the consent section of the agenda, which is not discussed, and for not detailing what the extra funds would be used to fund.

However, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd clarified the board’s position on the tax issue, drawing praise from Vanderbeck, who was in attendance.

“For the 2022-2023 school year, the total valuation of property provided by KDE (Kentucky Dept. of Education) real estate and personal property tax calculation, resulted in a compensating rate of 68.3 for real estate and a compensating rate of 69 cents for personal property.” Shepherd continued, “The board passed to keep the tax rate for real property and personal property at 69 cents. The same as in the 2021-2022 school year.”

Shepherd stated that keeping the tax rate at 69 cents could possibly generate more than $86,266 if 100 percent of taxes are collected, which would be huge for the district.

“To provide as many opportunities and services to our students as we possibly can, I will mention some of the programs and services this funding is used for.” Shepherd continued, “The Early College Academy tuition and materials, the School of Innovation, general fund construction projects, such as, Prestonsburg High School’s track, card access to all of our schools, Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, our School Resource Officers, raises for all of our classified and certified staff — these are just a few of the services and programs that funding is used for.”

“I want to commend the board for clarifying this and the transparency of this issue,” Vanderbeck responded. “It’s apparent that the district will see an increase of revenue and from what you said you are spending it wisely and I thank you and the taxpayers thank you for explaining what would happen with the extra money. You will now be able to fund some of these programs without raising taxes.”