While two members of the Floyd County Board of Education attempted to slightly lower the district’s property tax rate for 2022-2023 during the board’s Aug. 22 meeting, the motion failed and the district approved, by a split vote, an action keeping the tax rate the same.

The tax rate item was originally on the BOE’s “consent agenda” — a grouping of items the board approves in bulk without discussion. However, Dist. 4 board Member Keith Smallwood asked that the item be moved to the discussion agenda.

Under the consent agenda, the item was expected to set the tax rates for real property and personal property the same as last year’s — 69.0 cents per $100 of assessed value.

However, according to BOE documents, the total taxable assessment for real property has increased by $24.3 million, although the assessment for personal property has decreased by just over $7 million.

Because of that the district had the option of setting the rate at 68.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, while bringing in the same amount of money, something for which Smallwood advocated during the meeting.

“It would be my recommendation that we go with the state numbers of 68.3 and give that back to the people of Floyd County considering the events that have been going on the past month,” Smallwood said. “Any kind of break we can give to our constituents, we need to do it.”

Smallwood made the motion to lower the rate to 68.3 percent, which was seconded by Dist. 5 board member Steve Slone.

Although the 68.3 cents rate would bring the district the same amount of money, Dist. 3 board member William “Junior” Newsome expressed concern.

“I want to keep it where it is, where it was last year, because I’ve seen the figures and I know that we need the same amount of money coming in as we did last year in order to keep the programs we have funded,” Newsome said.

Slone replied, “You will have the same money coming in (at the 68.3 cents rate).”

Smalwood’s motion was voted down 3-2 with Smallwood and Slone the only two votes to lower the rate to 68.3 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Instead, a second motion to keep the rate at 69.0 cents per $100 of assessed value passed 3-2 with members Newsome, Dr. Chandra Varia and board chair Linda Gearheart voting in the affirmative.

The board also received an update on the status of the school district’s new bus garage at its Aug. 22 meeting.

With school set to start on Aug. 24, having a facility to service the district’s buses is paramount, officials said. The plan is to open a temporary bus garage which can be used now, while the new permanent structure is being completed.

Jeffrey Williams, project manager for Trace Creek Construction, which is working in conjunction with RossTarrant Architects, gave the board an update on the current status of the projects.

“We do have the demo package, put out the bid, they set the bid next Wednesday at 2 p.m.,” Williams said. “All bids will be coming here, to the board office and we will be here to assist in opening the bids, taking a look and reading through them.”

Williams says he expects a good turnout, as they have invited several local contractors to bid.

“We’re inviting a lot of contractors and local contractors to bid on it and we’re hoping to get things rolling on that,” said Williams

Williams also said he expects the school district’s mechanics will be able to use the temporary bus garage by next week.