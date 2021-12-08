The Floyd County Board of Education held a ribbon-cutting for six brand new school buses Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The district’s administration gathered at the Floyd County bus garage in Martin for the ceremony.

The Kentucky Department of Education recommends school districts purchase five to six new buses each school year, officials said.

According to Floyd County Schools Transportation Director Joe Marson, the district is right on schedule.

“The life of a school bus is 14 years,” said Marson.

Marson said that, after the 14-year time period, the buses are of no financial gain to the district as far as reimbursements.

“Since 2017 we’ve purchased 36 (buses) which puts us right on schedule. As long as we stick to the purchasing schedule, in a short period of time every bus on the road with a regular route will be KDE recommended in schedule,” Marson said.

The new buses are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including an air conditioning unit that sits level in height to the buses strobe lights.

They also offer a 360 degree view of the bus when it’s on the road or in reverse, and offers the driver full visibility of their surroundings. The buses will be shipped to different schools throughout Floyd County.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said she is thrilled with the new additions to the fleet.

“We’re thinking about air-conditioned buses and the students who have the longest ride. It’s also the length of the route. said Shepherd.