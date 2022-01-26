A moment of silence for two beloved Floyd County educators opened the Jan. 24, meeting of the Floyd County Board of Education.

Prestonsburg High School teacher Sherry Crace recently lost her battle with Covid-19, while Susan Osborne, a teacher at Floyd Central, is currently battling the disease.

Superintendent Shepherd also recognized the board members, as well as Floyd County’s School Resource Officers (SRO’s) with certificates.

Adams Middle School made a presentation on the school’s recent achievements in both athletics and academics.

“I’m so excited because this is the first time a student group has addressed the board,” Shephard said.

AMS resumed its band program this year, the first time in two decades, and will once again be a feeder program for Prestonsburg High School.

Shepherd announced that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had approved 10 Temporary Remote Instruction Days, however, those days are unable to be used for the entire district. Schools May chose to use the TRI days for weather and sickness, but on a school-by-school basis.

“On Jan. 14, Senate Bill 25 was signed by the governor. This bill grants each school 10 days of Temporary Remote Instruction to be used from January 1, to June 30. Temporary Remote Instruction cannot be used at every school in the district on the same day,” Shepherd said.

The Floyd County School District has five Non-traditional Days (NTI) left to close for weather.

Prestonsburg High School had sought to enter into an agreement with the National Federation of High School’s (NFHS) which would allow teams the ability to stream games live.

Viewers would pay a fee to stream games of which PHS would receive 10 percent. District 4 board member Keith Smallwood was involved in the discussions and had some reservations.

“My initial concern is, anytime one school enters a contract, the effects it’s going to have on other schools as well,” Smallwood said.

According to Smallwood, radio and TV stations would be prohibited from televising or covering games inside Prestonsburg’s gymnasium. He offered up another solution to the board.

“It would be my recommendation that we not vote for this, but instead, purchase the cameras so that Prestonsburg can televise or stream those games free of charge, rather than enter into a contract,” said Smallwood.

The board voted to reject entering into the contract, and will discuss the purchase of cameras at a later date.