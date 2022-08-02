The Floyd County Board of Education voted in a special meeting on Aug. 2 to amend the school calendar due to the devastating flooding which recently struck Floyd County,
The first day of school for Floyd County students will now be Aug. 24.
Members also made a motion to grant Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd the authority to extend the delay if there are extenuating circumstances without the board having to reconvene for a meeting.
“We have to help meet the basic needs first, before we can bring them into school and educate them. We’ve got to make sure they are safe, fed and we can help them with the other needs they have,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd has also reached out to the superintendent in Knott County, to offer to educate their students in Floyd County Schools, as it is unknown when Knott County students will be able to return to their respective schools.