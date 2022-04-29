The Floyd County Board of Education recognized several academic and athletic teams at its April 25, regular scheduled meeting.
2022 so far has been a banner year for Floyd County Schools with students being selected to Governor’s Scholars, Rogers Explorers as well as many athletic accomplishments.
Six students were recognized for placing in the East Kentucky Regional Science and Engineering Fair, which included students from 14 counties throughout eastern Kentucky.
Reece Chaffins, a student at Adams Middle School, placed first in Robotics and Intelligent Machines. Also placing first in Physics and Astronomy was Grayson Akers, from May Valley Elementary. Brody McPeek, from Prestonsburg Elementary also finished first in Physics and Astronomy in a separate grade level. Brody Prater, also a student at PES, brought home the first place trophy in the Animal Sciences division. Alina Laferty, a student at May Valley Elementary also placed first in Animal Sciences. Caiden Spriggs, a student at South Floyd Elementary finished third in Environmental Sciences.
Students from the Floyd County Area Technology Center were also recognized for Career Technical Education (CTE) competitions. Seth McKinney, placed first in the carpentry division, while fellow classmates Alex Endicott and Angel Harris finished second and third respectively. Joshua Hamilton placed first in construction tool identification. In welding, Jordan Goble brought home a second place finish while Austin Webb placed first in the Welding 1 competition. Aiden Bowling placed first in the internet working division of the competition.
For the first time ever, the Kentucky School Board Association gave out its first degree CTE scholarship. The first ever recipient of the scholarship is Betsy Layne High School’s Lillian Tackett.
The Prestonsburg boys and girls archery team were also recognized for their accomplishments this season. PHS student Jordan Goble won the Region 13 individual archery championship. Goble also helped lead the Blackcat boys to the Region 13 overall title.
The Blackcat boys archery team finished the year as 2022 state runners-up at the KHSAA state archery competition. The team also finished runner-up in Region 11. However, it wasn’t only the archery team that had a milestone season. The Lady Blackcat archery team also claimed their first regional title in school history by winning the Region 11 crown.