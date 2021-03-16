The Floyd Board of Education voted to end its hybrid learning model on March 22.
During a special meeting on March 16, the board voted to allow students to return to a full in-person learning model effective March 22, with an allowance for students to remain in virtual learning.
According to Superintendent Danny Adkins, the in-person learning model implemented will see students return to the classroom four days a week. This will give teachers the opportunity to plan for lessons, call parents and accomplish general office tasks on each Friday.
The decision to move back to in-person four days a week came as the county’s number of cases continues to see a decline and Adkins added that Gov. Andy Beshear recently declaring the county a “yellow” county also played a part in the decision.
“This gets our kids back into the schools for four days a week, instead of the hybrid model,” Adkins said. “I think this will help our kids both socially and emotionally.”
Adkins said that students who wish to remain in virtual learning as opposed to returning to in-person instruction, will “absolutely be able to.” He added that he believes that the school year will more than likely finish with students attending four days a week. However, Adkins said he believes that Floyd Schools will be able to return to in-person learning for five days a week, beginning in the fall.
