In what came as a surprise to some in attendance, the Floyd County Board of Education voted in a special meeting April 29 to reconfigure May Valley Elementary from kindergarten through fifth grade, to now extending through the eighth grade.

Board member Dr. Chaundra Varia quickly made the motion to reconfigure, however, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd asked to address the board before the motion was made.

“As superintendent of Floyd County Schools, I speak for all students,” she said. “With this in mind, I must state that the steps and the process to approve reconfiguration of May Valley Elementary are being rushed and lack input from vital stakeholders — namely, students, families, and staff from both schools who will be impacted by this decision.”

Shepherd cited the consolidation that resulted in the new Floyd Central High School and the process that was necessary to ensure a smooth transition among students coming from different schools.

“In the past, for example, when Floyd County Central High School was established, the district planned for opportunities to transition students, staff and families,” she said. “The process took time and involved stakeholders.

“Typically, this type of decision takes six months to a year, in which the district holds public hearings, welcomes public comments and plans for the change,” she continued. “It is best practice to proceed slowly and with careful planning to ensure smooth transition and student success. If we are doing what is right for all kids, we must not be hasty in our decision to reconfigure May Valley Elementary. Therefore, it is my recommendation that we pause this process and establish school and community committees, conduct additional research on how this change will affect students academically, socially and emotionally, and hear the voices from the students, families, and staff affected.”

District 5 board member Steve Sloan, seconded Varia’s motion before making a statement of his own.

“Since being elected a board member, I’ve always tried to make decisions on what I think is best for the community and all kids. Sometimes difficult decisions have to be made and it isn’t always easy,” Sloan said.

Sloan stated he had spoken with administrators and community members of May Valley and Duff Allen Central Elementary (DACE) about concerns of students having to attend DACE upon completion of the fifth grade at May Valley.

Board Vice-Chairman William “Junior” Newsome agreed with Shepherd’s view that the reconfiguration process should be done over time.

“I don't know who initiated this process, but if it has to be done, I would like to see it done over a three-year period — sixth grade next year, seventh after that and eighth the year after that,” Newsome said. “That way, the cost to the general fund can be spread out over three years.”

Besides the monetary costs, the board would have to find qualified teachers willing to move to May Valley and teach grades six through eight. Newsome also noted it’s unsure how the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will respond to the decision.

“Also, DACE is a CSI (Comprehensive Support and Improvement) School and the KDE is definitely going to look down on us for taking students away from DACE, taking funds away from DACE and taking teachers away from DACE. The way I look at it, it’s DACE’s loss and May Valley’s gain. I would like to see it done gradually, but I support whatever decision that is made,” Newsome said.

District 4 board member Keith Smallwood also raised questions of how the KDE would view the decision. Smallwood also alleged politics may have been at play in previous administrations.

“What if the KDE says no?” Smallwood said. “Of all the decisions I’ve seen made by previous boards, they’ve never taken kids into consideration. It’s politics — and I’m sick of it, and I hope everybody else out there is sick of it too.”

Smallwood said the board has options, but he’s afraid it may cause one of the schools to possibly close in the future.

“I don’t want to see either school shut down because we don’t have enough children. Now, at some point in time you’ve got options. We close a school or create firm borders and say, ‘If you live here, you go to school here.’ Somebody has got to make a tough decision and I’m not going to lose a minute’s sleep over it because I know I’m going to do what I think is right, so, I vote yes,” Smallwood said.

Shepherd made the recommendation that current students be given the choice of where to attend for two years, due to some students already having established friendships and being members of athletic teams.

“My recommendation on that would be that we, for two years, still transport children that are current sixth graders at DACE who would like to finish their career there because they’ve established friendships and some of them are in athletics,” she said. “So, if we are truly thinking about all children we would allow two years of transporting kids who choose to go there and once they’ve had the opportunity to graduate there, then we would discontinue that.”

The motion passed unanimously.