The Floyd County Board of Education called a special meeting Thursday afternoon, after recent controversy erupted on social media over the school district’s adoption of the “Wit and Wisdom” curriculum.
The instruction materials have sparked controversy in school districts across the country.
The FCBOE acted swiftly, on the recommendation of Superintendent Anna Shepherd, and voted unanimously to discontinue the Wit and Wisdom curriculum and for all Floyd County Schools to immediately return to their former methods of instruction.
Shepherd noted the importance of parents working in conjunction with the school district, and how they both came together during the pandemic.
“We know that parents are our child’s first, and most important teacher,” said Shepherd.
The board heard from the county’s Instructional Team, whose job it was to instruct teachers on how to best implement the new curriculum, before Shepherd made her recommendation.
“I have never been prouder of how this county and region handled the pandemic. Enough cannot be said about the culture of togetherness at one of our most challenging times.” Shepherd continued. “It is, and has always been, an honor for me to serve children and families in this school district. Considering that a large part of the review process occurred during the months of the pandemic, when we were not in school, before my time as superintendent, and due to the concerns of some of our families and staff with the text, I am recommending to this board that we discontinue using the Wit and Wisdom curriculum immediately. Schools and teachers will resume using the curriculum they used last school year.”
The board will hold a meeting Monday night, to discuss collecting and returning the materials.