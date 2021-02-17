During a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 15, the Floyd County Board of Education voted to return to a hybrid learning model on Feb. 22, which also allows elementary and middle school athletics to restart as well.
According to BOE officials, students who wish to attend in-person school will be able to do so, as long as parents are comfortable, as part of the hybrid learning model. Adkins said that the hybrid model has been in place and ready to move forward with since around July, when Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled his executive order pertaining to "red" or "orange" counties returning to in-person learning.
"The governor came out with his executive order and he said that if you're a red or orange county, then you have to return in a hybrid model," Adkins said.
According to Adkins, what the district's instructional supervisors have put together will include district students whose last names begin with A through J attending on Monday and Tuesday. Students whose last names start with K through Z will attend Wednesday and Thursday, which he added will leave Fridays as the district's “flex day."
According to BOE officials, school facilities will be sanitized following the end of every day and that the district will continue to follow safety guidelines.
"We've probably spent somewhere in the neighborhood of $15,000 on sprayers," Adkins said. "And all of the high-contact area including doorknobs, desks and every classroom will be sanitized when the students leave."
Back in October, according to Adkins, a little more than half of the district's students had opted for in-person learning and the other had chosen to attend virtually, which he added will still be an option going forward. The district is anticipating classroom sizes to be no larger than 14 students at a time.
Adkins said the district will continue to coordinate with the Floyd County Health Department and will continue to follow safety guidelines to ensure the safety of its students and staff.
According to BOE officials, with the vote regarding returning to in-person learning, via the hybrid model, passing, it also allows district elementary and middle schools athletics to restart as well, beginning on Monday, Feb. 22.
Board member "Coach" Junior Newsome said that with kids having the option to return to in-person learning, due to the hybrid model, kids will also have the option whether they will participate in sports moving forward. He added that reconvening elementary and middle school athletics, in a safe manner, will be positive for those children who wish to be involved, as it will allow the kids to get some social interaction, as long as it's done safely.
Adkins said that, as sporting events move forward, the district, as will the Health Department, will continue to provide updates to the public in the case of a possible COVID-19 case being traced back to one of the district's sporting events.
