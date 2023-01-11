Floyd County Schools recently celebrated its 25 years of “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child,” with local radio station WMDJ.

The program is a collaborative effort between WMDJ radio management and staff and the Floyd County School District.

The 25th Christmas through the Eyes of a Child event was held on Dec. 4 at Floyd Central High School. The FCHS ROTC color guard presented the colors, with senior Brylee Williamson singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Coordinators from both the school and district work together to gather students' writings from all across Floyd County, then, to complete several steps to showcase the winners.

First, student writings are developed in writing classes, then, entries go through a school and district judging process by faculty from the Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

“The best gift I have ever given someone is my hugs. I don’t have any money, but I have lots of hugs to give,” wrote Arthur (AJ) Case, a kindergarten student at Duff-Allen Central Elementary.

“If I could grant one Christmas wish, it would be to always have my mom with me. She is a good mom. I wish everyone had a mom as good as her in their life,” wrote Brantley Fraley, a first grade overall winner at Allen Elementary.

“Christmas is a celebration, a celebration of our differences and the love we have for each other. Decorating the entire house, spending time with family, and shopping for the people I love is what makes Christmas so special to me,” wrote Kristina Hall, overall winner at Betsy Layne High School.

In addition to individual student winners, a school may win a Silver Salute Award, when judges find that a school meets the criteria.

This year, Betsy Layne High School received the Silver Salute Award.

The Christmas through the Eyes of a Child program began in 1998 to showcase the children in the Floyd County School District.

Students' writings are published in a special “keepsake book,” that is given to each student and is also available at each school. You can also find the students’ writings on the FCSD social media page, as well as WMDJ’s website.