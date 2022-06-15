The Floyd County Fiscal Court, members of the community and representatives from several veterans organizations gathered outside the old Floyd County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 14, to celebrate Flag Day.

However, the raising of the flag wasn’t the only celebration at the event.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams presented a check for $50,000 to the Floyd County Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), for the completion of its homeless shelter courtesy of the fiscal court.

“We hope this can be some transitional housing to help with some of those folks who are trying to get their life back on track,” Williams said.

Kentucky State VFW Commander said it’s important to help those veterans who cannot help themselves.

“It’s a special day, we get to retire an old flag and bring up a new one. It shows the patriotism we have here in this community,” Sesco said.

Paul Edwards, director of the Floyd County VFW said he hopes to open the homeless shelter within a year.

“I’m hoping a year from now. It should be all finished and cleaned up. Right now, it’s pretty dirty inside,” said Edwards.