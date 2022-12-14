Floyd Central High School recently received a distinct honor, as it was named a Purple Star School by the Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Disabilities Strategies (DBHDD).

The Purple Star Program’s objective is to strengthen the resiliency of the state’s military-connected youth and to ensure their social, emotional and academic needs are met, according to a statement from the Floyd County Schools District.

To be designated a Purple Star School, a school must show a significant commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces, the statement said.

Schools who wish to earn a Purple Star, the statement said, must first designate at least one school staff member to serve as a military youth liaison. The school must host at least one event recognizing the military annually, as well as post military resources on its webpage.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd praised FCHS on being selected for Purple Star status.

"We are proud of Floyd Central High for obtaining this designation. The staff and students at Floyd Central work hard to honor our military and its members,” said Shepherd.

Eastern Kentucky, the statement said, has long been known to offer up its sons and daughters to fight in our nation’s many conflicts. Several Floyd County students have relatives who are also veterans.

Shepherd also spoke about the importance of the school's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program.

“We are proud as well that we have a JROTC pathway for students at Floyd Central. This pathway, like all pathways, offers options and opportunities for our students. We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” Shepherd said.

Special guests in attendance at the ceremony included Brigadier General Steven Bullard, administrator of the Purple Star Program, Angela Duncan, executive officer of operations at Floyd County Schools, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, and Floyd County Board of Education members Steve Slone and Keith Smallwood.