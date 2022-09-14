Local NBC affiliate WSAZ-TV recently announced the formation of the Golden Apple Award, to recognize educators who go above and beyond in educating students both on and off the field.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, longtime WSAZ anchor Rob Johnson, traveled to Floyd County Central High School to present the inaugural award to Jaguars head football coach Shawn Hager.

Johnson described the importance of the award and recognizing those who offered assistance in their community’s time of need.

“I have not done the news this morning on WSAZ, because I wanted to come here and be with you.” Johnson continued. “We at WSAZ, have unfortunately covered way too many stories recently right around your school. You have been, absolutely in the middle of some awful things recently, and we know that.”

When devastating floods hit Eastern Kentucky at the end of July, Hager saw the destruction first-hand, and quickly jumped into action.

Hager mobilized his Jaguar football team and started helping the community with cleanup efforts. The team helped with clearing debris, mucking out homes, along with any other assistance they could provide.

“We saw our families and communities were hurt, and we asked those kids to come out and participate and they jumped right in,” Hager said. “We worked in the morning, and practiced in the evening.”

Hager, now in his sixth season on the sideline for the Jaguars, praised his team, the school and community in how the came together in a time of tragedy.

“My hats off to our athletic clubs, our academic clubs, just everybody who played a part in this; it’s greatly appreciated,” said Hager.

Hager was not informed of his winning the inaugural award, and was surprised in front of the staff and student body in the gymnasium.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd was in attendance and helped Johnson present the award. Shepherd praised the news station for spotlighting those who make their communities a better place to live.

“It is simply heartwarming to experience WSAZ TV choosing to lift up and celebrate the helpers within our communities by presenting the first-ever Golden Apple Award to a deserving Floyd County Schools employee,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd also heaped praise on the Jaguar football team and their coach.

“Coach Hager and the Floyd Central High football team assisted the community following the devastating flood that affected both staff and students by putting in long hours before practice mucking out homes.” Shepherd said. “These are life lessons of kindness and generosity for neighbors that we cannot teach within the classroom. They are best experienced by simply learning the meaning of serving others.

“Our families in Floyd County are raising some fine young men and women who care for their neighbors and their communities and volunteer when needed and we can all be proud of that,” Shepherd continued.