The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce honored several local businesses at its annual award banquet June 16.

Senior Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins, served as keynote speaker at the event, held at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Adkins, who is from Sandy Hook, in Elliott County, spoke of how Kentucky’s workforce is one of the best in the nation.

“Folks, I want to talk about a region of Kentucky that helped build America.” Adkins continued, “I want to talk about a region of Kentucky that provided the energy resources needed to win two world wars. I want to talk about a workforce that went underground and worked on the surface, to provide the energy for America to help build the Industrial Revolution.”

The banquet featured dinner provided by the staff at JWSRP as well as live entertainment throughout the evening.

Winners at the banquet were:

• Chamber Partner in Education Award — Floyd County Early Childhood Development Council

• Horizon Award — The Brickhouse

• MVP Award — Made To Crave

• Community Service Award — AppalReD Legal Aid

• Business of the Year — Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

• Business Helping Business Award — The Shirt Gallery and The Mountain Muse

• John and Jean Rosenberg Service Award — Ned Pillerdorf

• Chamber Excellence Award — Darlene M. Howell

• Business Person of the Year — Joe Campbell

• Floyd Countian of the Year — David Tackett