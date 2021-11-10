The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce held it awards banquet Thursday night on the campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Not only were awards presented, the new officers for the upcoming year were also announced.

The following recipients won awards:

• Chamber Excellence Award was presented to Phillip Ramey of Signature Healthcare.

• Community Service Award was presented to Soul Food, award accepted by Susan Holderby.

• MVP Award was presented to Ellen Harris owner of Century 21, Prestonsburg, Ky.

• Horizon Award was presented to Alexis Reed of Sugar Magnolias.

• Chamber Partner in Education award was presented to Gearheart Communications, accepted by Heath Wiley and Heather Gearheart.

• Floyd County Hall of Fame award was presented to John and Jean Rosenberg

• Floyd Countian of the Year award was presented to Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams.

was Business Person of The year award was presented to Thursa Sloan, Director of the Floyd County Health Department.

• Business of The Year award was presented to People’s Bank, award accepted by: Nikki Shepherd, Robert Allen and Heather Wilder.