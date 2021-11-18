The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon Nov. 10 at the community center in the City of Wayland.

Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz welcomed the chamber and informed the body of all that’s currently underway in the city.

Wayland is home to the Kentucky Mountain Sports Hall of Fame, which honors the rich history of athletes and sport teams from across Eastern Kentucky.

Fultz asked the chamber for suggestions and any help that could revitalize the once-booming coal town.

“We don’t have the resources in our little community to do some of the things that you take for granted if you live in Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Hazard, or some of these other cities.” Fultz said.

The City of Wayland gets most of its funding through private donors. People from across the state and country have donated money to the tiny coal camp, however, Fultz didn’t find the same enthusiasm from locals when asking for donations.

“We are actively trying to help ourselves,” said Fultz.

The city is in the process of having its own hi-speed broadband network.

“I hope within the next six months thanks to Thacker Grigsby and Appalachian Wireless as well, we will have high-speed broadband fiber in place.” Fultz continued, “Do you know another city in Floyd County that has its own public network? That’s pretty neat, for a city of 400 people.”

Wayland is also the home of the late King Kelly Coleman, the state’s first Mr. Basketball, who, legendary UK coach Adolph Rupp called, “The greatest high school player I’ve ever seen.”

Coleman’s name alone, brings in most of the donations, as people nationwide remember his dominance on the basketball floor and want to keep his memory alive.

The Kentucky Coal Museum, located upstairs of the Community Center is another major draw for the city. People visit from all over to look at artifacts and a model of the whole town the way it appeared during its height.

The city once had more than 4,000 residents during its heyday. Today, that number has dwindled to just over 400.

Made To Crave, a local Prestonsburg restaurant, provided catering for the luncheon.