A Floyd County coal company and the mine official responsible for conducting dust monitoring pleaded guilty in federal court recently.

According to court records, on Jan. 30, Walter Perkins and attorneys for Black Diamond Coal LLC entered guilty pleas linked to the case, which alleged that the company and Perkins falsified required coal dust sampling at the mine and then filed false records and made false statements in support of the scheme.

The incidents involved in the case occurred at Black Diamond Coal’s Mine #1 in Floyd County, where Perkins was the certified dust sampler, responsible for testing related to the sampling of respirable coal dust.

According to the indictment, the sampling is conducted through the use of a continuous personal dust monitor (CPDM) and is conducted by a certified person. The CPDMs must be worn and operated by the miners being sampled for a set period of time, portal-to-portal.

On Oct. 8 2020, Black Diamond and Perkins, the indictment charges, failed to keep a CPDM on a designated miner portal-to-portal and instead ran the CPDM on the surface in clean air. In addition, the indictment said, between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, 2020, the company knowingly made and certified false statements and representations in its sampling data electronically submitted to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Further, the indictment charges, on Oct. 8, Perkins told a federal certified mine inspector investigating the operations at Mine #1 that he had assigned the CPDM to the miner operator, but that the pump had a malfunction when, in truth, he knew that he had never given the CPDM to the miner operator and that it had no malfunctions.

The indictment said that on Feb. 4 2021, Perkins told a federal MSHA special investigator, when asked why the CPDM was running outside on Oct. 8 that he had taken the CPDM in that morning but, “brought it right back out because it had quit. The miner man hollered at me, said that the pump went off and said diagnosis failure.”

Records show Perkins pleaded guilty to committing a knowing violation of health and safety standards and making a false statement and the company pleaded guilty to willful violation of health and safety standards and issuing a false record.

According to a plea agreement in the case, Perkins could be sentenced to a maximum of one year on the health and safety standards charge, along with a maximum $250,000 fine and a term of supervised release of one year. On the second charge, the agreement said, Perkins could be sentenced to a maximum of five years, a $250,000 fine and a maximum term of supervised release of three years.

Black Diamond Coal pleaded guilty to charges of willful violation of health and safety standard and making a false record. According to the plea agreement in the company’s case, the company and the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV have reached an agreement that the company will pay a $100,000 fine, be placed on two years of probation and pay a special assessment of $125 on the willful violation charge. On the false record charge, the company will pay a $100,000 fine, be placed on two years of probation and pay a special assessment of $125.

In addition, the company agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $400 per employee who worked at Mine #1 between Oct. 6, 2020 and Oct. 8, 2020, and who are not currently receiving employment or disability benefits that cover the costs of industry-accepted screenings or treatments for pneumoconiosis, silicosis or similar mining-related ailments.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.