As Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams along with other local and state officials continue to assess damage caused by last week’s record flooding in Eastern Kentucky, more precipitation is expected in the coming days, which could hamper cleanup and relief efforts.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has all but camped out in Eastern Kentucky since the devastating flood that had, as of presstime, claimed the lives of 37 people.

Some areas in Floyd County were hit especially hard. The City of Wayland is no stranger to major flooding. The town survived a major flood in 1955. However, Mayor Jerry Fultz said the city hasn’t seen water of this magnitude in 100 years.

“We have never seen anything with the depth or the devastation of this flood. Mountain people are resilient, we will survive, but it’s a challenge. It has taken the community and those beyond our city limits and county lines,” Fultz said.

Fultz also said that, through this tragedy, he has witnessed the community come together like never before.

“Due to the tragedy, it’s brought people together, it’s brought community together, neighbor-helping-neighbor, that I haven’t seen in some time,” said Fultz.

Williams said the county received around a foot of rain in the span of a week.

“Through the course of a week, we got about 12 inches of rain,” Williams said. “Creek banks were overflowing, the Left and Right Beaver tributaries. We got hit hard from Martin all the way to Wayland. We’ve got a lot going on, but we’ve had people who’ve stepped up and help and we appreciate that.”

Floyd County is also without its Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds, who is recovering after being injured in the deadly shooting in Allen on June 30.

Floyd County first responders rescued more than 70 people from the high waters, according to Williams. He stressed the importance of first responders and their selfless actions.

“They pulled up, they dropped those boats, their training kicked in and they went to work and did what they had to do,” Williams said.

According to Fultz, The City of Wayland has plenty of supplies. Fultz notes the families need donations more than anything else.

“What one may need, may not be what the other family needs, so I’ve suggested people go to Walmart, Lowes, the Dollar Store and get $20-$25 gift cards to be given out, then people can buy their own needs,” Fultz said.