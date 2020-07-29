The Floyd County Community Foundation is kickstarting a new initiative that officials said in a press statement is co-funded with community partners to help provide PPE to small businesses.
On Monday, July 27, the Floyd County Community Foundation announced its latest initiative, one which aims to distribute personal protective equipment to local small businesses. The initiative is a coordinated effort with co-funders and community partners which include Big Sandy RECC, Highlands Foundation, AEP/Kentucky Power, several individual donors, the City of Prestonsburg, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce.
“After the Chamber sent out a PPE survey, our foundation board members realized our community had a need and we figured out a way to help,” FCCF chairperson Ellen Harris said. “We are happy to sponsor this project that will impact so many non-profits, businesses, shoppers, employees, and staff as our economy continues to re-open.”
According to the statement, PPE items available include hand sanitizer, disinfectant, gloves, no-touch
thermometers and masks.
“This is an important community effort to ensure better safety for all of us,” Community Engagement Officer for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Kathy King Allen. “This is how a community foundation works to better a community by identifying a problem, enlisting vested partners, and finding solutions.”
According to the statement, to request PPE, contact the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at, (606) 886-0364, text, (606) 339-0364, or email, chamber@floydcountykentucky.com. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Prestonsburg will assist in the delivery of the PPE to local small businesses and non-profit organizations in Floyd County and in Prestonsburg. The Floyd County Community Foundation board members encourage other businesses and individuals to step up and donate to continue this effort and also support other Floyd County Community Foundation efforts. FCCF board members are Missy Allen, Rhonda Clark, Misha Curnutte, Ellen Harris (chair), Suzanne Kinzer, Kelli Martin (secretary), John Rosenberg (vice-chair), Kathy
Stumbo and Evan Smith. To donate to the Floyd County Community Foundation, mail a check to Floyd County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Prestonsburg KY 41653 or donate online at https://www.appalachianky.org/floyd-county-community-foundation/ and click the donate tab and drop down to the Floyd County Community Foundation as the designated fund and indicate the donation is for the PPE initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.