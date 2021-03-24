Over the last few days, Floyd County has continued to experience new cases of the COVID-19 virus and although numbers have remanned low, the Floyd County health Department said residents should continue to use caution as the vaccine rollout continues.
On March 23, the Floyd County Health Department and Director Thursa Sloan provided an update on the county’s latest COVID-19 cases, as Floyd, like many other counties and states, continues to see the downturn in its numbers. As of presstime on Tuesday, Sloan said that Floyd County is coming off back -to-back days (Sunday and Monday) of announcing three new cases of the virus.
According to Sloan, Floyd County has had a total of approximately 3,110 as of Tuesday morning, with 25 active cases currently inside the county. She added that there is currently two residents who are receiving hospital care, due to the virus.
As of Sunday, March 21, Sloan said that the state has reviewed and confirmed that approximately 56 individuals have passed away due to COVID-19 related complications and asks that Floyd County keeps those families who have been affected in their thoughts and prayers.
According to Sloan, out of an abundance of caution, the department would like to notify any individual who was at the Nelson and Frazier Funeral home on Saturday, March 20, between 11 am and 3 pm, you could have been in contact with someone who had the COVID-19 virus and tested positive on March 22.
“Please remember the virus is still in in the community,” Sloan said. “Yes numbers are down because some people are getting vaccinated but symptomatic people are also not testing. We need herd immunity to be considered under control and we aren't there yet.”
