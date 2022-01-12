On Jan. 8, the Kentucky Legislature, meeting in a rare Saturday session, approved and sent to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature legislation redrawing Kentucky’s state and federal House and Senate districts.

Like many communities, Floyd County will see some changes under the plan which was approved this past weekend, particularly in House representation.

Under the approved plan, Floyd’s Senate district, Dist. 29, currently represented by Johnnie L. Turner, of Harlan, would see only one change — the addition of Bell County.

However, the most significant change would take place in Floyd’s House district, Dist. 95, currently represented by Ashley Tackett Laferty, of Prestonsburg.

Under the approved plan, Laferty’s district, which currently encompasses all of Floyd County and the Coal Run, Stone Coal, Lower Johns Creek and Joes Creek precincts, would lose the Lower Johns Creek and Joes Creek precincts. However, the district would also gain the following precincts in Pike County: Bessie Riddle Arnold, Hurricane, Pikeville High School, Lower Pike, Myers Towers and Mullins School, many of which are in the city limits of Pikeville.

Laferty told the Floyd Chronicle and Times prior to the approval of the plan that she had mixed feelings about it.

“I have mixed emotions about the House redistricting plan,” she said. “My biggest concern is likely the fact that the redistricting map, which will affect the representation of our communities in Frankfort for the next ten years, was made public for the first time less than a week ago. This affords us, as representatives for our districts, and the public, little time to study the constitutionality of any proposed changes.”

Laferty was pleased that, though some counties could be split under the new proposal, the majority of Eastern Kentucky wouldn’t see the chopping block.

“While I do have other concerns about the overall map, including the excessive splitting of counties, on the positive side, most of the Eastern Kentucky counties remain whole. Thankfully, Floyd County is one of those counties that remains intact.” Laferty continued, “Pursuant to this plan, my district would continue to include all of Floyd County, which is my home, and would expand a little further into Pike County, toward the City of Pikeville.”

Laferty expressed some disappointment in losing the Lower Johns Creek area.

“Although it’s unfortunate that I may be losing the privilege of continuing to represent the Lower Johns Creek area, it is satisfying to know that our efforts to bring clean drinking water to communities such as Maynard Fork, Sycamore and Brushy are already moving in the right direction,” said Laferty.