Floyd County officials and representatives of the Floyd County Animal Shelter are scheduled to meet July 27 to discuss a request for more money for the troubled facility.

Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, a representative of the Dewey Dam Dog and Cat Protection Society, which operates the animal shelter, addressed the Floyd County Fiscal Court at its regular meeting July 19 and asked the court to increase its $2,000 monthly contribution.

"The reason I'm here today, there's a pure crisis at the shelter," Pillersdorg told court members. "We have a dilapidated, old building. We're active in trying to fund raise. According to our treasurer, we have $259,000 in a restricted account that goes to build a new shelter."

Pillersdorf said the shelter receives 80 phone calls a day from residents who want to take animals to the facility.

"We're full," he said. "The shelter staff is being threatened, harassed. I'm sure some of them are blaming you all, although you don't run the shelter, we do."

"Every day," said Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Pillersdorf said the shelter's monthly operating expenses are $10,000 and that the fiscal court contributes $2,000 a month and the city of Prestonsburg gives $500.

"We're asking the fiscal court to increase our allotment because, frankly, there is a crisis," Pillersdorf said.

Williams said that when Missy Allen was hired as the county's special projects director, he asked her to get involved with the Dewey Dam Dog and Cat Protection Society and help "increase the awareness, get a board in place and to try to do fundraising to get a new shelter built."

The organization had about $20,000 to $25,000 in its building fund when Allen came on board with the county, and now it has about $260,000, Williams said.

"We're helping," Williams said. "We're trying to do what we can. But I don't know if increasing that monthly allotment is going to be the answer. I think right now, we've got to get a new shelter.

Pillersdorf said that $100,000 of the money raised so far for the new building "we may have to give back if we can't show substantial progress on the shelter." The fundraising goal is $500,000.

"I don't want to give the $100,000 back," he said.

Williams suggested he, Allen and Pillersdorf meet last Thursday and discuss the request for more money and then report back to the fiscal court.

"We want to find what works best for the animal shelter," Williams said. "Are you wanting us to step up and help to bridge the gap and get the facility built?"

"I think the current crisis is, we need more operating money to hire more employees," Pillersdorf said. "The shelter is only open a few hours a week now, which is causing irrate citizens. On $2,000 a month, we can't operate a shelter."

"I guess my concern is, my immediate concern is, we make a commitment today to go ahead and give you those additional funds, and I have no issue with that, but are we still going to have to step up at some point and throw in another $250,000, $300,000 to get the shelter completed?"

Williams said he spends 25 percent of his time daily dealing with animal issues.

"It's a major issue across the state," he said. “All shelters are full. It's not just your shelter, all of them are full. During the pandemic, everybody decided to adopt animals, and now they go back to work or whatever they're doing, and they don't want the animals anymore, so they turned them loose."

Pillersdorf said the Floyd County Animal Shelter has a 90 percent adoption rate, which he said is one of the highest in the state. The "bad news that is embarassing to our county" is that the facility is the worst in Kentucky, according to a University of Kentucky Department of Agriculture study, he said.

Allen said last Thursday's meeting about the request for additional money was not held due to scheduling conflicts and that it would take place this week.

Pillersdorf also asked the Prestonsburg City Council for a funding increase during its regular meeting Monday, July 24, but no action was taken on the request. Mayor Les Stapleton said he wanted to talk with the city comptroller to determine how much extra money the city could appropriate for the shelter.

Pillersdorf said that unlike the county, the city is not legally "obligated to give us a penny," but he appreciates the $500 monthly appropriation from the council.