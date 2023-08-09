The Floyd County Animal Shelter has asked for significant funding increases from the Floyd County Fiscal Court and the Prestonsburg City Council.
The Dewey Dam Dog and Cat Protection Society, which operates the shelter, voted unanimously Aug. 1 to request that the fiscal court increase its monthly contribution from $2,000 to $8,000 per month and the city raise its donation from $500 to $2,000.
Organization representative Ned Pillersdorf, who spoke at the July meetings of the fiscal court and city council and asked for more money, said in an Aug. 2 letter to officials that the shelter’s monthly operating expenses are approximately $10,000 and that the situation at the facility is “frankly intolerable.”
“As many of you are aware, we currently have a waiting list of 80 local residents wishing to surrender multiple pets, and we are unable to accommodate them because the shelter is at capacity,” Pillersdorf said in the letter. “As a result, many of the employees are being threatened and harassed, and we are also made aware that public officials in the county are receiving numerous complaints about the ongoing situation.”
Pillersdorf said the facility is in “desperate need of replacement” and that employees were forced to shovel out animal waste with buckets recently due to drainage system failure.
“The good news is that we do have approximately $270,000 in a restricted account to purchase a new shelter,” Pillersdorf said. “We have received estimates that a new shelter would cost $500,000, and the City of Prestonsburg has made arrangements for us to have a location for the shelter at no cost.”
If the requested funding increases are approved by the fiscal court and the city council, the Dewey Dam Dog and Cat Protection Society will use the money for two purposes, Pillersdorf said.
“We have made tentative arrangements to receive a construction loan in the amount of $250,000, and we will immediately commence making arrangements for the construction of a new shelter, which will increase capacity,” Pilllersdorf’s letter said. “Further, we will use the extra money to increase our operating costs, and the consensus of the board was that we needed to increase the payment of our workers.”