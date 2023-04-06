The Floyd County Animal Shelter is currently working on obtaining funds to build a bigger shelter.

“We have a lot of people who donate food, and that helps, but we really need money to put toward a new shelter,” said Dwight Slone, a shelter board member. “It helps tremendously because it cuts down on what we have to spend monthly. We get $2,500 monthly to run the shelter. At minimum, it’s a little over $6,000 to keep it going, and the 2,500 is all that is guaranteed.”

Slone said donations from generous folks throughout the county have been a “God-send,” and is what helps keep the doors open.

Slone said they have a building design for the new shelter.

“We had a meeting and laid out a design that is both person- and pet-friendly,” he said.

Slone went on to say the current shelter was built in either the 1950s or 1960s, and experiences drain issues.

“If we can get a new building, it is going to be a lot easier for the girls to maintain, which will then give them more time to do what they need to do with the animals,” Slone said.

Angela Coleman, a retired school teacher, donates monthly to the shelter.

“If everybody in the county would donate or do one thing, it would do a lot,” she said. “People spaying and neutering their pets would help as well. We are taught to not spay and neuter pets, it’s cultural around here, and we need to educate people on it.”

Dwight Slone and fellow board member Dr. Eddy Clark, a retired dentist, echoed Coleman’s concern for spaying and neutering.

“We have to get this new building done, focus on getting money together for month-to-month expenses, and we have to spay and neuter,” Clark said. “We have to find a way that people can get it done at a reduced price.”

Shelter employee Kimberly Ousley said she hopes some upcoming events will help shed light on the need for spaying and neutering, as well as the need for a new shelter.

“We are setting up a celebration day in downtown Prestonsburg,” Ousley said. “There will be a full day of activities, including education booths, a silent auction and a display of blueprints for the new shelter.”

Ousley said the event is scheduled for June 10 and will include a low cost spay and neuter clinic, which educates people and can help get them signed up for the low cost program.

She also said the shelter has an upcoming 5K, which includes an entire day of activities as well.

“This event's purpose is to help educate the public and build funds to help with the new shelter,” she said. “This is something we are passionate about, and has to be done.”

Ousley said the shelter has a call list that’s piling up, and she and the other employees receive messages about animals day and night.

“It is very overwhelming and sad to see the situations that some of these animals are coming from,” she said. “Unfortunately, being in a shelter, they don’t get a lot of exercise or that one-on-one time they deserve.”

Ousley is hoping a new shelter can create a better environment for the pets in this respect.

“At the end of the day, all we want is for these animals to have a good home, and be loved the same way we love them,” Ousley said. “We have bled for them and cried with them. They have a voice that needs to be heard, and we are their voice.”

The shelter plans on starting a GoFundMe page in the near future to help with expenses for the new shelter. To contact the Floyd County Animal Shelter, message their Facebook page or call them at, (606) 886-3189.