After seeing daily COVID-19 cases swing in the single digits for several weeks, the Floyd County Health Department said cases have begun to increase.
On April 6, the Floyd County Health Department and Director Thursa Sloan said the county has seen an increase in the number of individuals who have contracted it.
As of presstime on Tuesday, April 6, Sloan said that Floyd County currently has 11 new cases of the COVID-19 virus to report.
According to Sloan, Tuesday's 11 cases brings Floyd County's total number to approximately 3,207 since the pandemic began. Currently, Sloan said Floyd County has approximately 76 active cases of the virus.
"We've started to see an increase in the number of cases that is being reported per day," Sloan said. "The cases that we're currently seeing are stemming from a lot of family groups, as well as cases that that have been associated with school activities."
The health department, Sloan said is still offering the COVID-19 vaccine and it currently has appointments for both the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccine. According to her, any individual who wishes to take the COVID-19 vaccine can call the department at (606) 886-2788 to schedule a "next day" appointment.
Sloan said that she and the health department will be closely watching the number of cases over the next few weeks after many, if not most, celebrated Easter with either friends, family or both.
