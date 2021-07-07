There was plenty to celebrate this weekend in Floyd County, from music at Jenny Wiley amphitheater, as well as a carnival at Archer Park, to parades and fireworks displays in Martin, Wheelwright and Prestonsburg. Despite being locked down a year ago due to the pandemic, the City of Prestonsburg had still managed a fireworks display, even though attendance was strictly limited.
This year, however, looked like the Independence Day celebrations of years past. The weekend kicked off with the Mountain Arts Center and Prestonsburg Tourism presenting the "Appalachian Strings and Things Festival," which was held July 2-3 at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater.
On July 4, festivities such as Yoga in the Park began the day. Vendors lined the lots throughout the city, offering many varieties of food, drinks, arts and crafts to attendees. Prestonsburg also celebrated "Star City Day” with music from Floyd County native Nick Jamerson. Cole Cheney, Zoe Howard, Bek and the Starlight Revue and others had all also performed.
Jamerson, one-half of country group Sundy Best, spoke of getting to spend the holiday at home with family and friends.
"It feels good to see people you haven't seen in a while — remembering what we share and what we're trying to do here in Prestonsburg, it's just a good feeling to know we don't have to beg people to come out here, and I'm just trying not to take that stuff for granted" Jamerson said.
A new addition to the city's celebration was a parade which began on North Lake Drive, with Prestonsburg Police and Fire leading the parade route. The parade featured Grand Marshal Willard Kinzer, youth sports teams and organizations from throughout Floyd County, along with several floats and classic cars. "Last year, we had a fireworks show, but we didn't get to have Star City Day because it was right in the middle of the pamdemic. So, having Star City Day, and, a new addition with the parade, added to our events and just made it so much more exciting," Stapleton said.