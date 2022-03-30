The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce, Prestonsburg Tourism, City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court have announced their participation in a new initiative called the Kentucky Business Retention and Expansion Program (BR&E).
BR&E, according to a statement from the Chamber, is a community-based program that engages communities to examine the local business climate, interpret information collected, strengthen the ability of the community to understand what businesses think, and purposefully respond to local business needs.
Over a dozen local volunteers are being trained and will be visiting local businesses throughout the month of April to introduce the BR&E program. These visits are designed to provide an opportunity for local businesses to give their ideas on improving the local business environment. The program is designed to target community strengths, overcome weaknesses, and inform community responses as a result, the Chamber said in the statement.
“The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this initiative, with partnerships from Prestonsburg Tourism, City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court,” said Charly Wise, Floyd County Chamber executive director. “We appreciate the support of our partners and volunteers to help ensure successful results. Our first BR&E program will focus on Prestonsburg and then the Chamber plans to introduce the BR&E program to other Floyd County communities.”
The statement said the BR&E initiative will provide: A better understanding of the environment needed for local businesses to expand and operate effectively; an opportunity to build stronger relationships among local businesses, government, and development agencies in the community; an improved system to identify the issues of local businesses and provide support in solving those issues; a better idea of the community’s local business climate as seen by the actual business owners and data to inform future planning to address local business needs more effectively.
The sponsoring organizations, in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK), will be responsible for planning and responding to the collective needs identified. Once the interviews and surveys have been completed and all the data analyzed by CEDIK, they will provide a report and public presentation of the findings. Information collected, analyzed, or presented will remain anonymous and confidential. The report will also include recommendations and implementation strategies and the BR&E committee will continue to serve the community by ensuring that the issues raised are acknowledged and strategically addressed.
For more information, please contact Charly Wise at the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at, (606) 886-0364, or email, chamber@floydcountykentucky.com.
And, if you are a business owner or manager, the survey link can be accessed at, https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_efhcAafRuUiK1D0, and should take about 20 minutes to complete online.