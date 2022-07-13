The Floyd County Community Foundation has established a Floyd County (Allen KY) Crisis Fund to support the victims, families, and the community in the aftermath of the Allen KY mass shooting on June 30, 2022.
"We are in a state of disbelief," said Ellen Harris, Floyd County Community Foundation chair. "Our hearts are broken. We have lost three police officers and a K-9 police dog and so many more are recovering. It is a tragedy in our small community. We know most of us are still in a state of shock and grief, but we also know our community needs our help and opening this fund is our way to help."
The Floyd County Community Foundation opened the crisis fund on July 2 and will keep the fund open for as long as it is needed. The crisis fund donations will be used to support the needs of those directly affected by the shooting, the needs of the community to heal in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and opportunities to support long-term community safety and wellbeing.
Tax-deductible donations can made online at, http://bit.ly/FloydCF, or mail a check to the Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg KY 41653 and include "Floyd County Crisis Fund" in the memo line.