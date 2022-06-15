The Floyd County Community Foundation recently awarded a $4,000 grant to The David School. The grant, according to a statement from the FCCF, will be used to help fund a science lab for teaching general chemistry, physics, and advanced biology classes.

The David School is a nonprofit educational facility located in David The school’s mission is to provide a comprehensive educational program for Appalachian high school dropouts and at-risk youths who have limited financial resources. Through individualized attention, the students are given the opportunity to succeed in a non-traditional setting.

Ellen Harris, chair of the Floyd County Community Foundation, said, “We are very excited that we can help The David School get their science lab started. We know it important for their students and will benefit so many interested in pursuing a health-related career.”

Floyd County Community Foundation was created in 2018 to provide individuals, families, and businesses with a passion for Floyd County the opportunity to build lasting legacies. The Community Foundation was established by local people to help build a stronger community, provide economic opportunities and leadership initiatives, leverage resources and build capacity, and support local interests and causes.

Since forming, the Floyd County Community Foundation has awarded more than $210,000 in local grants and redeployed national grants to fund projects in Floyd County. The Foundation’s main focus is to build a substantial endowment fund to ensure future funding is available for charitable causes that benefit Floyd County.

Floyd County Community Foundation board members, the statement said, encourage businesses, organizations, and individuals to consider donating to the Floyd County Community Foundation to help support the good work happening in Floyd County. Board members are Ellen Harris (chair), John Rosenberg (vice chair), Kelli Martin (secretary), Missy Allen, Rhonda Clark, Misha Curnutte, Alicia Dawson, Suzanne Kinzer, Surekha Maddiwar, Evan Smith, Jim Stewart, and Kathy Stumbo.

To donate to the Floyd County Community Foundation, mail a check to Floyd County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Prestonsburg KY 41653 or donate online at http://bit.ly/FloydCF or visit www.appalachianky.org . Online donations can be set up to recur monthly, quarterly, or annually.

The Floyd County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky — a nationally-accredited 501(c)3 community foundation dedicated to serving southeastern Kentucky