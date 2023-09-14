In 2023, the Floyd County Community Foundation has set a goal and hopes to receive 100 commitments for the 396 Club. And, all pledges fulfilled by December will receive a handcrafted locally-made custom ornament to honor their support and donation to the 396 Club.

The 396 Club, according to a statement from the FCCF, is an effort started by the Floyd County Community Foundation with the combined goals of creating a tax-deductible vehicle allowing those who call Floyd County home to give back to their community and providing grant funding for projects to improve life now and in the future.

The statement said the inspiration for the 396 Club comes from the 396 square miles of natural beauty, cultural treasures, and unmatched mountain history in Floyd County. Each mile is worth at least a $1 gift to honor those assets, the statement said.

There are two types of giving levels: 396 Club — $396 per year and 396 Corporate Club — $3,960 per year.

The Floyd County Community Foundation was organized in 2018, the statement said, and is a nonprofit working locally through an advisory board comprised of community leaders. The FCCF Advisory Board members include Ellen Harris (chair), John Rosenberg (vice chair), Missy Allen, Rhonda Clark, Misha Curnutte, Alicia Dawson, Suzanne Kinzer, Surekha Maddiwar, Evan Smith, Jim Stewart and Kathy Stumbo.

The Floyd County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation of Appalachian

Kentucky, a regional community foundation nationally-accredited by the Council of Foundations National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.

To join the Floyd County Community Foundation 396 Club, mail a check to Floyd County Community Foundation, Attn: 396 Club, P.O. Box 1734, Prestonsburg KY 41653 or donate online at, https://bit.ly/396Club, or visit the Foundation’s website, www.appalachianky.org . Online donations can be set up to recur monthly, quarterly or annually.