Floyd County’s flood “relief headquarters” at the Floyd County Community Center continues to operate this week as organizers of the effort say that both donations of supplies, clothing and other items are still needed, as are volunteers.
On Friday, March 12, Missy Allen, a Floyd County resident, one of the main organizers for the county’s centralized flood relief headquarters at the Floyd County Community Center, provided an update on the latest regarding relief efforts.
According to Allen, there is still a need for several items as well as the most important gift of all — time.
Allen said that the community center was opened as the centralized location for flood relief efforts after seeing so many individuals and groups going out in the community to offer assistance to those who were devastated by the recent flooding. Allen said that after seeing the work of local churches and individuals such as Prestonsburg Tourism Director Samantha Johnson and resident Clayton Case, she felt the urge to want to do more.
That’s when Allen said she reached out to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams to inquire about what she could to offer assistance. The idea came together to open a centralized location in order to give residents a “one-stop-shop” for items and aid.
“We’ve been helping people from as far as Wayland, Martin, Maytown and Garrett,” Allen said. “We’ve also had people come from Allen, Auxier, Middle Creek and Bull Creek, so our community has been affected greatly across the entire county.”
The Floyd County Community Center was opened for the relief efforts on then evening of Saturday March 6 and although organizers don’t have an exact count on the number helped, Allen said there has been a “steady flow” of residents either needing supplies, or just simply wanting to inquire about helping with the relief efforts.
“As more and more people have been finding out, they’ve been coming in for assistance,” Allen said. “And you may ask yourself ‘What kind of assistance can we get?’”
According to Allen, the community center is stocked with cleaning supplies as well as mops and brooms to help remove mud from flooded residences. Allen said the center also has Clorox to help sanitize, which will help combat mold from setting in. People can also visit the center for clothing and food, as there are a great number of people who are “basically starting from scratch.”
“We understand that in a situation that a lot of our folks are going through, that if you’re having to spend your money on the necessities after a flood, then you may not have enough money to buy things like food,” Allen said. “So, we got some food that we are also offering folks and we also have bottled water, so if you’re in need for that, we can help.”
Allen said that, although the center has many supplies that it has received through various individuals and groups, many items are still needed. Allen said the center is stocked with cleaning supplies thanks to a mission group from Indiana, with help from Roy Harlow who is the pastor of Graceway United Methodist located in Langley.
“But what we’re seeing a need for is mattresses,” Allen said. “So if anyone has a mattress they would like to donate, even if it’s an air mattress, we’d love for you to bring it, if you’re able.
“We need people to understand that we have people not just here, but in other places, that are hurting and there’s people who have been sleeping on cold, wet and soggy mattresses because they can’t afford to go buy a new one… that’s our number one need right now,” she added.
Allen said that the center is still in need of individuals who can donate some time to come and help with the relief efforts, whether it be helping out at the community center or just helping a neighbor clean up around their property. She added that if anyone would like to donate their time and efforts to aid in the flood relief process they can visit the center or call her personal cell phone.
Last week, volunteers from the South Carolina Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Foundation came to the county to assist with flood remediation. According to Rick Burkey, one of the volunteers with the SCBDRF, the foundation is involved with several states outside of South Carolina and when a disaster, such as the recent flooding, occurs and the state’s units are not able to handle all the work, due to the size of the damages, that’s when the foundations headquarters is notified, which is what led to the group traveling to Eastern Kentucky.
“Our mission is to come in and help clean, remove debris and to help avoid mold problems, we will help remove wallboard or paneling, if that needs removed,” Burkey said. “We will clean as much as necessary, even if that means pressure washing and we treat for mold, using a chemical called Shockwave.”
Burkey said that the volunteers will also remove flooring such as carpeting and . According to him, that process is referred to by the foundation as “tear-out”, as they attempt to get the home ready for the owner or someone else to restore the home.
“We do all of that at no charge for those whom we are serving,” Burkey said. “We serve because the Lord has blessed us and we just want to bring that blessing to Floyd County and the ones who need the help.”
If anyone would like to inquire about how the South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief Foundation can assist them, Burkey said they can visit the Floyd County Community Center for more details. Burkey said individuals can ask to speak to someone who is wearing a yellow shirt and then they will be taken back to a room where the foundation member will be able to give a quick screening. According to Burkey, the screening will consist questions regarding the individuals situation to determine if the foundation is able to help. Burkey said that if it is, than a foundation member will help fill out an application, which takes about 10 or 15 minutes to do. The next step, he said, would be to send someone out to assess the damages in order to get a scope regarding what needs to be tackled.
The Floyd County Community Center, which is located at 7199 Ky. 80, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Allen. At this time, she added, the intent is to keep the center open this week and reevaluate the county’s situation on Thursday, March 18. If the need is not there, Allen said they may shut the community center down on Friday, March 19, in order to help a surrounding area.
“Our neighbors in Breathitt County were devastated also by this flooding, so our intent is to help those folks as well,” Allen said. “This week we’ve also helped some people from Knott County and we’ve actually had someone from Johnson County, so we’re seeing people from all across the area.”
Allen said that workers and organizers at the community center “don’t want to turn anyone away,” so she added that any individual in a surrounding county who is in need of assistance due to the flooding can visit or contact the center.
“If we can help you, we will,” Allen said. “If you can’t or don’t want to make the trip, you can call me first then I’ll be glad to talk to you and tell you what we might have available to help.”
According to Allen, if any individual in or outside of Floyd County would like reach out to her regarding how they can receive assistance, or if they would simply like to help out with relief efforts, then they can call her personal cell phone at, (606) 791-7837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.