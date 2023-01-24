Floyd County deputy jailer arrested on assault, misconduct charges

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Floyd County Jailer Steve Little.

A Floyd County deputy jailer was arrested Jan. 24 on charges linked to an assault he allegedly committed against an inmate earlier this month.

Court records show Aaron Davidson Rounds, 44, of Front Street Garrett, was arrested by Prestonsburg Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree assault (minor injury), both misdemeanors.

According to the warrant in the case, taken out by Prestonsburg Police Department Officer Keith Duncan, on Jan. 13, Rounds assault an inmate by striking him with his fist and a weapons several times, causing minor injury to the inmate.

At the time of the assault, the warrant said, Rounds was acting in his official role as deputy jailer at the jail.

Floyd County Jailer Steve Little told the Chronicle on Jan. 24 that, because the incident remains under investigation, he is limited in what he can say, but he said the investigation was launched after he reached out to law enforcement on the matter.

“I felt like it needed to be investigated and that’s why I reached out to the Prestonsburg Police Department and our county attorney and let them run with it,” Little said.

Little said he believes it’s important that the incident be investigated externally.

“I want this to be a safe environment for everybody that comes in,” Little said. “That’s what I told the people of the county I’d do, is make it clean, safe and secure, and that’s why I asked for an outside investigation.”