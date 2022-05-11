Members of the Floyd County Fiscal Court, and employees and members of the community gathered around the flagpole at the old Floyd County Courthouse on Thursday, May 5, to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.
loyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams welcomed those in attendance, and spoke of how prayer is now more important than ever.
“We appreciate all of you coming out to observe the healing power of prayer, and let me tell you, it’s been special to me,” said Williams.
President Harry S. Truman signed a proclamation observing the first National Day of Prayer on July 4, 1952. The date was later changed to the first Thursday in May, by President Ronald Reagan.