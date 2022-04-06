As warmer weather makes its way into Eastern Kentucky, many local governments in the region are gearing up to beautify their counties.

Floyd County’s Spring Cleanup will begin on April 11 and continue through April 16. The county was left with the aftermath of New Year’s Day flooding which overran creeks and hollows all while sending tons of trash down with it.

Joe Reynolds, Director of Floyd County Solid Waste, expressed the urgent need for help from the community, especially after the severe weather that battered Floyd County.

“We’re encouraging everyone to bring their trash to Garth Hollow in Martin at the transfer station. They can dump as many times as they want and it is free to all Floyd County citizens,” Reynolds said.

The hours for dumping are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 through April 15, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16.

Reynolds noted that, though most garbage will be accepted, there are a few items that are excluded.

“They will not take tires at this time. That’s a different project. Also, if you have washers, dryers and stoves, it would be best to call the Floyd County Judge-Executive’s office at, (606) 886-9193, and schedule a time for those to be picked up,” said Reynolds.

If elderly Floyd County residents have garbage and are unable to have it removed, Reynolds says crews will accommodate those residents and send a truck to pick up their trash.

“We want to help the elderly, so if they can’t make it out, then we’ll schedule a time to help pick their trash up. But, they do have to have it out beside the road, we cannot enter anyone’s houses,” said Reynolds.

Floyd County is trying to combat the trash issue which plagues all corners of the county. Floyd County’s Clean Team has been collecting trash earlier than expected this year, due to the severe flooding and the many illegal dump sites throughout Floyd County.

“We’ve added more men, we’ve added more trucks, which is done by a grant through the state and does not cost anything to Floyd County,” Reynolds said.

In a sense, Floyd County is spending its own money to pick up after itself. Reynolds says the solution is a simple one, however.

“We just wish people would start picking up after themselves and don’t throw trash out,” said Reynolds.

If you have questions about pickup, you can call the Floyd County Judge-Executive’s office at, (606) 886-9193, for more information.